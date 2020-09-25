In short
The system has been undergoing a phase one process of implementation, where few products like cigarettes were targeted. Ahead of the rollout to more products, producers and importers are welcoming the move by the government because it will protect the genuine ones against counterfeiters and smugglers.
Beverage, Cigarette Dealers have 5-Days to Acquire Digital Stamps
