Beware of Night Gangs, Terror Groups as You Go to Bars- Police

In short
In a joint communication shared by Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, security agencies said that much as security is alert since the revellers are very excited about the reopening of bars as well as other leisure and entertainment centres, each individual should be their own first line of safety.
Beware of Night Gangs, Terror Groups as You Go to Bars- Police24 Jan 2022, 18:35 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bars reopem after nearly two of closu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.