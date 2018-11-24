Bible Society Unveils Dual-Language Bible

Mukono Diocese Bishop William James Ssebaggala displays the new diglot Bishop as Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira and others look on. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The first ever diglot Bible in Uganda, containing both English and Luganda text, was launched by Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira together with the Mukono Diocese Bishop William James Ssebaggala at a function held at Bible House in Kampala this afternoon.