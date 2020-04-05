In short
Frank Ssesaazi, is one of the few mechanics who wakeup very early to get onto the closed streets of Masaka where he arranges his toolkits to begin the day’s work.
Bicycle Mechanics Cash in on Suspension of Public Transport
Some of the Bicycles mechanic operating on streets of Masaka, they making a lucrative business after ban of use of passanger vehicles
