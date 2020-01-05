Bicycle Scam Convict Handed Himself in Days after Judgment– Source

In short
Erongot was convicted together with John Muhanguzi Kashaka, Henry Bamutura, Adam Aluma, Robert Mwebaze and Timothy Musherure, for causing a financial loss of 4.2 billion Shillings to the government after misappropriated money meant for the purchase of bicycles for Local council leaders across the country.
Bicycle Scam Convict Handed Himself in Days after Judgment
5 Jan 2020
The Group was found guilty of causing government a financial loss of 4.2 billion shillings. File photo
