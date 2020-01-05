Kukunda Judith
13:44

Bicycle Scam Convict Handed Himself in Days after Judgment– Source

5 Jan 2020, 13:42 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates
The Group was found guilty of causing government a financial loss of 4.2 billion shillings. File photo

In short
Erongot was convicted together with John Muhanguzi Kashaka, Henry Bamutura, Adam Aluma, Robert Mwebaze and Timothy Musherure, for causing a financial loss of 4.2 billion Shillings to the government after misappropriated money meant for the purchase of bicycles for Local council leaders across the country.

 

