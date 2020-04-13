The ban on private and public vehicles because of the Covid19 pandemic has forced many city residents to resort to bicycles to run their errands.



It is now a common sight to find people riding on various city roads.





Our reporter took a walk around Kampala city and visited several bicycle workshops and now brings you the pictures.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.