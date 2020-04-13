Shabomwe Ronard
Bicycles Return to City Streets Top story

The ban on private and public vehicles because of the Covid19 pandemic has forced many city residents to resort to bicycles to run their errands. 

It is now a common sight to find people riding on various city roads. 


Our reporter took a walk around Kampala city and visited several bicycle workshops and now brings you the pictures.

 

Shabomwe Ronard