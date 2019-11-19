In short
Lawrence Ojok who is attached to the loading and offloading department, said their employers have failed to explain the weekly tax deductions levied against them.
Bidco Casual Laborers Protest Poor Working Conditions Top story19 Nov 2019, 20:48 Comments 200 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Working Conditions administrator department employee factory job security meeting sick leave strike worker
Mentioned: BUL Bidco Uganda limited Daniel Ker Eric Sakwa James Musisi Jinja Jordan Isabirye Lawrence Ojok
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.