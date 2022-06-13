In short
Bidco FC qualified to represent Uganda in the continental competition after defeating Vipers SC 3-1 in this year’s edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Sunday in a final played at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.
Bidco FC Coach Isabirye Optimistic Ahead of TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup
In short
Tagged with: bul in caf confederations cup
