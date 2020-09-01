Biddabugya Health Center III Resumes Patient Admissions

In short
In 2005, the facility scaled down on services that include admitting expectant mothers and conducting minor surgeries over lack of space as well as the poor state of the buildings.
Biddabugya Health Center III Resumes Patient Admissions1 Sep 2020, 07:32 Comments 181 Views Nakaseke District, Uganda Health Analysis
State Minister For Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda commissioning the new health center building as Rose Namayanja and her husband looks on
In short
Tagged with: Rose Namayanja Foundation expectant mothers patients
Mentioned: Biddabugya Health Center 111
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.