Brian Luwaga
07:47

Biddabugya Health Center III Resumes Patient Admissions

1 Sep 2020, 07:32 Comments 181 Views Nakaseke District, Uganda Health Analysis
State Minister For Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda commissioning the new health center building as Rose Namayanja and her husband looks on

State Minister For Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda commissioning the new health center building as Rose Namayanja and her husband looks on

In short
In 2005, the facility scaled down on services that include admitting expectant mothers and conducting minor surgeries over lack of space as well as the poor state of the buildings.

 

Tagged with: Rose Namayanja Foundation expectant mothers patients
Mentioned: Biddabugya Health Center 111

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.