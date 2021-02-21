Big Crowds as Bugwere Cultural Leader Wayabire is Laid to Rest

In short
The state Minister for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo asked the leaders of Bugwere to emphasize the messages and existence of the covid19 disease. She said that people need to be very careful the way they deal and operate in their day to day life and that they should follow the guidelines as much as possible.
Big Crowds as Bugwere Cultural Leader Wayabire is Laid to Rest21 Feb 2021, 08:14 Comments 252 Views Kibuku, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.