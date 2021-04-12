Alex Otto
Bigirimana Assures MPs that Owiny-Dollo vs Kisakye Fight is Being Handled

Judiciary Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana Chats With Principal Judge Dr. Yorokamu Bamwine

In short
The Permanent Secretary of the Judiciary Pius Birgirimana has assured members of Parliament that the Judiciary has a mechanism to handle any internal conflicts that may exist in the judiciary.

 

