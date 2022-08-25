Bigirimana Warns Chief Magistrates Against Driving Official Vehicles Without Permission

In short
"Driving without official approval is not accepted. it puts your lives at risk but also the government vehicle. Ask for drivers, I have just signed ten waiting for deployment. I warn you, once our vehicle gets involved in any kind of accident and gets damaged you’re in trouble and you shall be charged in your very court," Bigirimana noted.
Bigirimana Warns Chief Magistrates Against Driving Official Vehicles Without Permission25 Aug 2022, 09:47 Comments 44 Views Mukono, Uganda Court Security Report
In short
Mentioned: PS Bigirimana
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.