Billions More Needed for Global Collaboration to End COVID-19 Pandemic

In short
The funding for the Access to COVID Tools (ACT) Accelerator – the UN-backed global initiative to end the pandemic - is critical to prevent some five million additional potential deaths, as well as USD 5.3 trillion in global economic losses.
Billions More Needed for Global Collaboration to End COVID-19 Pandemic29 Oct 2021, 07:00 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Updates
The supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries needs to be stepped up, according to the UN.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.