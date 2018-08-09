A health worker scans his thumb upon reporting to work. A study had indicated that tracking health worker attendence has remarkably reduced the absenteeism rates from 52% in 2014 to 11.9% currently. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Dr. Vicent Oketcho, the Chief of Party of IntraHealth International - Uganda, discloses that in some districts such as Iganga, local leaders went further to use the attendance records to make administrative decisions including payment of salaries based on the number of days worked.