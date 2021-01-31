Okello Emmanuel
Bisaka's Body Preserved for Future Viewing Top story

31 Jan 2021
The house where the Preserved body of Bisaka is kept for future viewing.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Hundreds of people descended on Kapyeemi village to pay their last respects to the deceased before his body was placed at its final resting place. Omukwenda Turyamureeba, the head of Communications in the Faith of Unity and some government officials declined to comment on the decision to embalm Bisaka’s body.

 

