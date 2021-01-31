In short
Hundreds of people descended on Kapyeemi village to pay their last respects to the deceased before his body was placed at its final resting place. Omukwenda Turyamureeba, the head of Communications in the Faith of Unity and some government officials declined to comment on the decision to embalm Bisaka’s body.
Bisaka's Body Preserved for Future Viewing Top story31 Jan 2021, 20:28 Comments 553 Views Kagadi, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Museveni President body embalment owobusobozi bisaka
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.