Edward Eninu
11:20

Bishop Abura Shuns Karamoja Cultural Day

31 Aug 2018
Bishop Abura with Mother's Union leaders at St. Phillips Cathedral Church recently. Edward Eninu

In short
Bishop Joseph Abura said that while preservation of culture is a good practice, the Karamoja Cultural events are associated with spilling of blood for other gods. He says that he couldnt be party to idolatry that he observes is pulling the region backwards.

 

