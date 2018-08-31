Bishop Abura Shuns Karamoja Cultural Day

In short
Bishop Joseph Abura said that while preservation of culture is a good practice, the Karamoja Cultural events are associated with spilling of blood for other gods. He says that he couldnt be party to idolatry that he observes is pulling the region backwards.
Bishop Abura Shuns Karamoja Cultural Day31 Aug 2018, 07:36 Comments 221 Views Kaabong, Uganda Lifestyle Religion Updates
Bishop Abura with Mother's Union leaders at St. Phillips Cathedral Church recently. Login to license this image from 1$.
