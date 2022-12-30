Bishop Andaku Calls for Repentance Over Poverty in West Nile

In short
While delivering his New year message at Emmanuel Cathedral Mvara on Friday Andaku stressed that it’s a big shame that West Nile region is second after Karamoja region in terms of high poverty burden in the country. He pointed out that laziness is the main driver of the high poverty levels in the sub region something he advised the public to desist from in the coming new year.
Bishop Andaku Calls for Repentance Over Poverty in West Nile30 Dec 2022, 16:05 Comments 141 Views Emmanuel Cathedral, Arua, Uganda Religion Northern Updates
