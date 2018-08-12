In short
The deceased is 27-year-old Cleophas Rukundo, a student of Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. He hails from Hamuganda village in Bukoora Parish in Kitumba Sub county Kabale District.
Bishop Barham University Student Killed in Bar Brawl
12 Aug 2018
Tagged with: student barham university college kabale bar fight new california t & j transit bar and hotel
