Bishop Cautions Faithful against Pushing Nomination Committee for Successor

21 Dec 2022, 19:29 Comments 124 Views Mukono, Uganda Religion Politics Editorial
Bishop Ssebaggala addressing the media at his office.

In short
Bishop Ssebaggala noted that several Christians keep bothering members of the nomination committee to reveal the names of clergy selected and forwarded to the House of Bishops for the final choice of the Bishop who will take over from him.

 

