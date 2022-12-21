Bishop Cautions Faithful against Pushing Nomination Committee for Successor

In short
Bishop Ssebaggala noted that several Christians keep bothering members of the nomination committee to reveal the names of clergy selected and forwarded to the House of Bishops for the final choice of the Bishop who will take over from him.
Bishop Cautions Faithful against Pushing Nomination Committee for Successor21 Dec 2022, 19:29 Comments 124 Views Mukono, Uganda Religion Politics Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Mukono Diocese
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.