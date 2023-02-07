Bishop Jjumba Orders Compulsory School Feeding

In short
Bishop Jjumba says his administration will not tolerate parents who fail to provide food for their children while at school.
Bishop Jjumba Orders Compulsory School Feeding7 Feb 2023, 17:41 Comments 106 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Lifestyle Religion Report
