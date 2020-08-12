Christopher Kisekka
Bishop Katumba to Abandon Colored Cassock in Protest of Church Demolition

12 Aug 2020, 13:54 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Human rights Updates
The Bishop announced this during a visit to Ndeeba, the site of the Church which was reduced to debris on Sunday night, bringing to the fore an ownership dispute pitting the administrators of the estate of the late Evelyn Nachwa, a Buganda Kingdom Princess and Church of Uganda.

 

