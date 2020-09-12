Bishop Kisembo Cautions Against Selling Tooro Kingdom Land

In short
Bishop Kisembo was speaking at celebrations to mark 25 years of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV on the throne. King Oyo ascended to the throne on September 12, 1995 at the age of three following the death of his father, Patrick Matthew Kaboyo Olimi VII in August 1995.
Bishop Kisembo Cautions Against Selling Tooro Kingdom Land12 Sep 2020, 23:47 Comments 81 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Lifestyle Report
In short
Tagged with: Royal Family
Mentioned: David Kijanangoma Dr Ruhakana Rugunda Fort Portal Joseph Bogera King of Tooro Oyo Nyimba Tooro Royal Family
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.