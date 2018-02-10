Bishop Kisembo, Museveni Clash Over Presidential Age Limit

In short
Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Ruwenzori Diocese has once again told President Yoweri Museveni to consider retiring for the good of the country, attracting a tough response from the president.
Bishop Kisembo, Museveni Clash Over Presidential Age Limit10 Feb 2018, 18:31 Comments 206 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Politics Report
Bishop Reuben Kisembo greets President Museveni at Kyebambe Girls' School Login to license this image from 1$.
