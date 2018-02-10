Emmanuel Kajubu
Bishop Kisembo, Museveni Clash Over Presidential Age Limit

10 Feb 2018 Fort Portal, Uganda
Bishop Reuben Kisembo greets President Museveni at Kyebambe Girls' School Emmanuel Kajubu

Bishop Reuben Kisembo greets President Museveni at Kyebambe Girls' School

Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Ruwenzori Diocese has once again told President Yoweri Museveni to consider retiring for the good of the country, attracting a tough response from the president.

 

Tagged with: bishop reuben kismebo presidential age limit kyebambe girls school religious leaders

