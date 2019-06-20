Kukunda Judith
14:14

Bishop Luwalira Attacker Jailed as Criminal Lunatic

20 Jun 2019, 14:11 Comments 87 Views Court Misc Updates
Solomon Herbert Kaddu appearing in Court

Solomon Herbert Kaddu appearing in Court

In short
Rubaga Grade One Magistrate Joel Wagoye said Kaddu that Kaddu was found to be suffering from bipolar, a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings. The court heard that Kaddu had suffered an episode of hypomania, characterized by emotional highs, on the day he attacked the Bishop.

 

Tagged with: Joel wegoye Solomon herbert kaddu

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.