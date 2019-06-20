In short
Rubaga Grade One Magistrate Joel Wagoye said Kaddu that Kaddu was found to be suffering from bipolar, a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings. The court heard that Kaddu had suffered an episode of hypomania, characterized by emotional highs, on the day he attacked the Bishop.
Bishop Luwalira Attacker Jailed as Criminal Lunatic20 Jun 2019, 14:11 Comments 87 Views Court Misc Updates
