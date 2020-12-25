Bishop Luwalira Talks Tough on Election Violence, COVID-19 in Christmas Message

In short
“Let’s be messengers of good news amidst a situation full of bad news. The world needs to hear good news since we are shadowed with bad news of the diseases especially Covid-19 and also politics full of unfairness, undermining and hatred,” reads part of Luwalira’s Christmas message addressed to all religious leaders and Christians in Namirembe Diocese.
Bishop Luwalira Talks Tough on Election Violence, COVID-19 in Christmas Message25 Dec 2020, 09:21 Comments 260 Views Religion Health 2021 Elections Updates
Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira. Login to license this image from 1$.
