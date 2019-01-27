Olive Nakatudde
Bishop Mutebi Needs Urgent Bone Marrow Transplant – Archbishop Sentamu Top story

27 Jan 2019, 12:44 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
Ugandan-born Archbishop of York, Dr. John Sentamu has started a fundraising drive for Bishop Hannington Mutebi. Olive Nakatudde

In short
Dr. Sentamu appeals to people in the United Kingdom and around the world to raise money for Bishop Mutebi.

 

