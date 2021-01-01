Bishop Nsubuga Asks Youths to Refrain from Election Violence

In short
Nsubuga singled out youths whom he cautioned against engaging in riots and other violent acts during elections saying they may lose lives, sustain disability and leave their parents in tears.
Bishop Nsubuga Asks Youths to Refrain from Election Violence1 Jan 2021, 12:26 Comments 110 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Report
MP Abraham Byandala greeting Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde after prayers at St Mark Cathedral in Luwero town
Mentioned: Luwero Diocese
