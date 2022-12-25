Bishop Nsubuga Bids Christians Farewell at Christmas Service

In short
While leading the Christmas service at St Mark Cathedral in Luwero town council, Bishop Nsubuga bid farewell to Christians and announced that his successor will be enthroned on 9th July 2023 by Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu.
Bishop Nsubuga Bids Christians Farewell at Christmas Service25 Dec 2022, 13:28 Comments 289 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
Bishop Eridard Nsubuga bids farewell to Christians at St Mark Cathedral as he leads his last Christmas service ahead of retirement
In short
Mentioned: Kasana Luwero Diocese Luwero Diocese
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.