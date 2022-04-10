Bishop Odama Roots For Spiritual Upbringing of Young People

In short
Bishop Odama says young people should be educated to promote and practice the spirits of love, forgiveness, truth speaking, respect and discipline in order to become better citizens.
Bishop Odama Roots For Spiritual Upbringing of Young People10 Apr 2022, 18:54 Comments 48 Views Amuru, Uganda Religion Northern Breaking news
