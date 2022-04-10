Emmy Daniel Ojara
Bishop Odama Roots For Spiritual Upbringing of Young People

10 Apr 2022 Amuru, Uganda
John Baptist Odama. Archbishop for Gulu. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Bishop Odama says young people should be educated to promote and practice the spirits of love, forgiveness, truth speaking, respect and discipline in order to become better citizens.

 

