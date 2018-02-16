Bishop Shares Account of Events After Luwum Shooting

In short
Bishop Onono Onweng adds that initially, the body was taken to Madi Opei where a military detach existed. It was then returned to Mucwini, about 23 Kilometers north of Kitgum Town and abandoned by soldiers inside St. Paul Chapel, after they failed to break past hard layers of underground laterite rocks twice as they dug his grave.
