Bishop Ssemogerere Condemns Violence Against Children

28 Dec 2017, 15:36 Comments 115 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Report
The priests led by Bishop Paul Ssemogerere and children enter into Queen of Peace Cathedral to mark the Feast of Holy Innocents Day

Bishop Ssemogerere asked parents to guard children against all forms of violence if they are to turn into responsible citizens.

 

