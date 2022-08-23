Edward Eninu
Bishop Threatens to Withdraw Priests From Kalaki Over Insecurity

23 Aug 2022
Bishop Joseph Eciru Oliach.

Speaking to hundreds of Christians who gathered to celebrate Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Parish- Lwala day, Bishop Eciru said that he would withdraw priests from the Parish should the insecurity continue.

 

