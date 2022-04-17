Ephraim Kasozi
15:42

Bishop Zziwa Calls for Measures to Control Commodity Prices

17 Apr 2022, 15:38 Comments 70 Views Mityana, Uganda Religion Report
Kiyinda- Mityana Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa during Easter Mass in Mityana

In short
According to Bishop Zziwa, the increasing cost of fuel has sparked a rise in the prices of household items and negatively affected the livelihood of the citizens as many cannot afford the cost of basic necessities like soap, sugar, and cooking oil among others.

 

