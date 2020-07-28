Hafitha Issa
Bizonto Comedians Out on Police Bond

According to Bwowe, Buganda Road Magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis wrote to the Inspector General of Police, the Director Criminal Investigations Directorate and Commandant of the Special Investigations Unit ordering for the unconditional release of the comedians and Kiwewa.

 

