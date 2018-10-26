Black Panther: Critics say Film has Lessons for Uganda

In short
Film script writer Wetala told a packed auditorium at Makerere University that Blank Panthers mostly young cast speaks to Uganda to also have a change of leadership with young people taking charge, drawing applause from the audience.
Black Panther: Critics say Film has Lessons for Uganda26 Oct 2018, 16:29 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Politics Report
The panel discussing the Black Panther Phenomenon at Kampala Geopolitics Conference 2018. L-R Nana Kagga, Prof Dominica Dipio, Kenneth Kimuli aka Pablo and Sammy Wetala. Login to license this image from 1$.
