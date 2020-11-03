Blacklist Hoima Sugar, Minister Demands

The EU Head of Delegation Ambassador Attilio Pacifici with the Minister of State for Environment Beatrice Anywar at the Jungle Lodge in Bugoma Forest

In short

Bugoma forest, which is habitat to over 600 chimpanzees and a migratory corridor for large mammals like elephants, has been under attack by criminal 'individual' loggers and sugar cane planters after the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) cleared Hoima Sugar Limited to plant cane on part of the forestland.