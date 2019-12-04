Blocked Waterway Caused Pakwach Road Floods

In short
A part of River Nile in Nwoya district burst its banks on Tuesday causing floods that paralyzed business and transport on the road, the main gateway to West Nile region. Hundreds of vehicles and Trucks remained stranded as the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA closed the adjacent Bridge.
