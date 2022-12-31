Blood Bank Raises Concern over Dwindling Stocks

In short
Samuel Davis Wante, the Blood Collection Clinical Team lead at the Nakasero Blood Bank said the stocks they had stored to take them through this period when students, who are Uganda’s main donors are still away from schools in their holidays quickly got depleted as demand for blood starting increasing in late November.
Blood Bank Raises Concern over Dwindling Stocks31 Dec 2022, 08:20 Comments 37 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Blood shortages
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.