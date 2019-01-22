Blood Shortage Hits Masaka

In short
Reverend Sister Doctor Florence Nalubega, the Director of Kitovu Missionary Hospital confirms the shortage of blood at the facility, saying that they are currently stranded on how to deal with patients that require transfusion.
Blood Shortage Hits Masaka22 Jan 2019, 17:25 Comments 87 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Interview
Health Workers attending to Blood donors in a recent drive. However Health Centers in Masaka region are hit by blood shortage .jpg
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.