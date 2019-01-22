Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:25

Blood Shortage Hits Masaka

22 Jan 2019, 17:25 Comments 87 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Interview
Health Workers attending to Blood donors in a recent drive. However Health Centers in Masaka region are hit by blood shortage .jpg Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Health Workers attending to Blood donors in a recent drive. However Health Centers in Masaka region are hit by blood shortage .jpg

In short
Reverend Sister Doctor Florence Nalubega, the Director of Kitovu Missionary Hospital confirms the shortage of blood at the facility, saying that they are currently stranded on how to deal with patients that require transfusion.

 

Tagged with: shortage of blood in health centers masaka sub region hit by blood shortage lack of reagents testing and screening of blood doctor florence nalubega uganda blood transfusion services
Mentioned: uganda blood transfusion services –ubts the ministry of health uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.