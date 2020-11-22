Simon Wokorach
Blood Shortage Hits St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor

22 Nov 2020, 11:13 Comments 173 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Report
Dr. Omona checking on bloods for children from the Hospital Blood Bank Unit

In short
Dr Venice Omona, the in-charge of the Paediatrics Ward says that the most affected include the casualty ward, maternity and children ward.

 

