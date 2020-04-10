In short
Henry Benda, the Senior Health officer at Uganda Blood Transfusion Service in the region says that they used to collect 1,250 Units of blood from donors from the Albert regio, on a monthly basis,before the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in Uganda. However, it has now become a nightmare, mainly students who contribute 90 per cent of the donated blood have been sent home.
Blood Transfusion Service Struggles to Get Donors in Hoima
