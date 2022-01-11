Board Rejects 871 Student Loan Applications Citing Ineligibility

In short
Michael O. Wanyama, the Executive Director of the Board revealed that the applicants applied for courses outside those listed by the Board under the scheme that includes Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math – STEM programs or courses outside the approved affirmative action.
Board Rejects 871 Student Loan Applications Citing Ineligibility11 Jan 2022, 08:29 Comments 98 Views Human rights Business and finance Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Persons with Disabilities – PWDs Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – STEM loan applicants
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.