Boat Accident Claims 12 Lives on Lake Albert

In short
The boat which had 18 passengers travelling from Ndaiga Landing Site to the Democratic Republic of Congo capsized near Kamina Landing site in Ndaiga Sub County at around 7 a.m. on Monday. Six of the passengers were rescued alive.
Boat Accident Claims 12 Lives on Lake Albert4 Nov 2019, 12:47 Comments 169 Views Kagadi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Boat accident Lake Albert
Mentioned: bodies
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.