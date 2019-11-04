Okello Emmanuel
Boat Accident Claims 12 Lives on Lake Albert

4 Nov 2019 Kagadi, Uganda
A Boat with fishermen on Lake Albert.

In short
The boat which had 18 passengers travelling from Ndaiga Landing Site to the Democratic Republic of Congo capsized near Kamina Landing site in Ndaiga Sub County at around 7 a.m. on Monday. Six of the passengers were rescued alive.

 

