Blanshe Musinguzi & Lubulwa Henry
20:41

Boat Accident: MV Kalangala On Spotlight

26 Nov 2018, 20:09 Comments 125 Views Misc Report
MV Kalangala on spotlight for operational inefficiency and overloading courtesy photo

In short
MV Kalangala, the marine vessel plying Nakiwogo in Entebbe to Lutoboka landing site in Kalangala island has triggered complaints in the recent months ranging from inefficiency, overloading and engine defaults from travelers.

 

