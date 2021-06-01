Kukunda Judith
08:22

Bobi Wine Bodyguard Eddie Mutwe's Compensation Case Pushed to September

1 Jun 2021, 08:18 Comments 150 Views TWED Towers, Kafu Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Eddie Mutwe's lawyer Anthony Kusingura at High Court.

Eddie Mutwe's lawyer Anthony Kusingura at High Court.

In short
Eddie Mutwe was later given bail after spending some months on remand and was later re-arrested recently on December 30th 2020 from Kalangala District on allegations of illegal possession of ammunition and he has since then been in jail at Kitalya Government's Prison.

 

Tagged with: Arua treason case Bobi Wine Eddie Mutwe Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe arua 33 suspects

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.