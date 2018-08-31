Dear Jeanne
Bobi Wine Cleared to Travel for Medical Treatment

31 Aug 2018 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Bobi Wine was on Thursday night blocked from leaving the country as he arrived at Entebbe Airport for travel, put in police ambulance and driven to Mulago National Referral Hospital - Kiruddu where he was put under police custody in room 7B1, Level 7.

 

