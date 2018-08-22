Davidson Ndyabahika
Bobi Wine Concert Organizers Count Losses

22 Aug 2018
One of the banners of Bobi Wine shows in Northern Uganda slated for September 9th. Organisers are worried he might miss. Davidson Ndyabahika

Dickson Ssewankambo, the proprietor Dick Productions says that he has lost more than 40 million shillings due to the cancellation of the show after spending on banners, radio and TV adverts as well as bookings for venues.

 

