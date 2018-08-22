In short
Dickson Ssewankambo, the proprietor Dick Productions says that he has lost more than 40 million shillings due to the cancellation of the show after spending on banners, radio and TV adverts as well as bookings for venues.
Bobi Wine Concert Organizers Count Losses
One of the banners of Bobi Wine shows in Northern Uganda slated for September 9th. Organisers are worried he might miss.
