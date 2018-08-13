In short
The driver of Bobi Wine Kyadondo East MP has been shot dead in Arua town.According to information from the DP President General Nobert Mao who spoke to URN reporter Candia Stephen, the yet to be identified driver of Bobi Wine was shot at Hotel Pacific in Arua town, the base of Kassiano Wadris campaign today.
Bobi Wine's Driver Shot dead in Arua 13 Aug 2018
