Bobi Wine Pays Tribute to Fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah

The security at the grave side briefly blocked Bobi Wine and his accomplices from accessing the burial ground on the said orders of the Omoro Resident District Commissioner Andrew Onyuk, but they were later allowed.
Bobi Wine Pays Tribute to Fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah10 Apr 2022, 17:34 Comments 178 Views Omoro, Uganda Politics Northern Breaking news
