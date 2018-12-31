Bobi Wine Performs at Buganda Kingdom Fete

In short
Prior to the concert, there was an uncertainty on whether Bobi Wine would perform at the concert. This was after several shows of Bobi Wine including the Boxing Day show at his One Love Beach in Busabala were blocked. Police argues that the Bobi Wine does not follow concert guidelines that were issued by the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola.
Bobi Wine Performs at Buganda Kingdom Fete31 Dec 2018, 20:52 Comments 209 Views Lifestyle Report
Musician Bobi Wine in Red Attire Performing at Enkuuka Concert of 2018 in Lubiri Palace Login to license this image from 1$.
